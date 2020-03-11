Ranji Trophy final: Effective Arpit Vasavada grinds Bengal

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Tuesday evening, as the rest of Saurashtra team went back to the hotel, Arpit Vasavada headed home for a quick dinner. Such meals are usually reserved for special nights and the hosts had every reason to believe Tuesday was a special occasion. They made the Bengal bowlers toil as the hosts’ batsmen ground their way to a commanding 384/8 on a Rajkot pitch that is already witnessing some variable bounce.

Even otherwise it is special because it is where Vasavada and Cheteshwar Pujara grew up together. They played together in the neighbourhood and even had the same coach, Ar­vind, Cheteshwar’s father. They even did homework together. On Monday, Vasavada, the No 4, came to bat ahead of Pujara who was indisposed. “I don’t remember batting ahead of him when we played together. This was an exception, he was sick. I’ve never seen him say no (to) batting, so when he asked on Monday, despite being well aware that this is a Ranji final, I knew he really couldn’t. It was time for me to put my hands up,” Vasavada told this daily.

Vasavada is an exception among left-handed batsmen. If some of the graceful lefties like David Gower, Sourav Ganguly, Saeed Anwar assemble in a line, Vasavada will be at the back of the queue. He is more Shivnarine Chanderpaul, sans the stance. He wouldn’t come across as attractive, but is effective. If his 139 in the second innings of the semifinal against Gujarat took Saurashtra to a fourth final in eight years, his innings of 106 spread over two days against Bengal could potentially help them lift their first Ranji title since 1937.

If Monday was all about surviving with Pujara not around to help, Tuesday was all about consolidating with him around. At 206/5, it looked a tough task for Saurashtra to put up a first innings total capable of putting scoreboard pressure. But the 142-run stand for the sixth wicket between the two, with Arvind watching from the stands, has put the hosts in a position of strength. “On Monday, the only thing that was going in my mind was not to be dismissed. Because when Chintu (Pujara) came, I’ve to be there to build a partnership. We were the last pair, so as experienced players, we had to do the job. We didn’t discuss anything special, just wanted to keep grinding.”

Though Pujara wasn’t at his best, still struggling with illness, it was Vasavada who stood up for his friend. “We knew Arvind sir was watching and he would be disappointed if one of us threw it away. So we just batted like old times. This team has been together for a while and now we have the confidence of actually winning the trophy. Earlier, even when we made the final, we weren’t sure. But now, there is belief. We have seen Chintu, Jadeja (Ravindra) goi­ng on to wear India cap. And th­­ere is JD (Jaydev Unadkat) who inspires us everyday,” he said.

Three days later, Vasavada and Pujara might eventually end up lifting the Ranji Trophy with a photograph possibly finding a space in their drawing room. But for all you know, they might have already got one. It arrived when Vasavada reached the three-figure mark, roaring in delight, as Pujara allowed him to soak in everything by applauding from a distance. Don’t be surprised if the photo on the left makes it to Vasavada’s drawing room. Brief scores: Saurashtra (O/n 206/5): 384/8 in 160 ovs (Vasavada 106, Pujara 66, Deep 3/77, Mukesh 2/83, Ahmed 2/103) vs Bengal.

Shamshuddin ruled out after getting hit

C Shamshuddin was on Tuesday ruled out as the on-field umpire for the remainder of the final after getting hit around the lower abdomen area on the opening day of the title clash between Bengal and Saurashtra. Shamshuddin did not take the field on day two after the pain aggravated. With S Ravi as the designated umpire, Shamsuddin’s on-field partner Anantha Padmanabhan was the only one officiating in the middle in the first session on day two as Piyush Khakar stood at square leg. Post Lunch, Ravi joined Padmanabhan in the middle while Shamshuddin took the role of the TV umpire.Shamshuddin’s replacement, Yashwant Barde, will join Padmanabhan on day three. “Shamshuddin felt more pain and has been advised a week’s rest,” an SCA spokesperson said.