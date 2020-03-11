Taarakesh’s five-wicket haul helps MAS beat Korattur CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Taarakesh’s 5 for 32 came in handy for MAS CC to defeat Korattur CC by 85 runs in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division league match.Brief scores: I Division: MAS CC 174 in 41.1 ovs (G Vignesh 75, RI Sanjay Soorya 3/36) bt Korattur CC 89 in 20.3 ovs (S Taarakesh 5/32, V Yuvaraj 3/38). III Division: Sri Vaishnavi CC 166/8 in 30 ovs (S Risha Rajas 4/40) bt SSCA 156/9 in 30 ovs (S Risha Rajas 41, S Hariram Ganesh 25, E Vijayakrishnan 4/29). IV Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 226/9 in 30 ovs (K Vinoth Kumar 87, M Lingan 31, TE Sripathy 3/64, A Daniel 3/29) bt SRF RC 200/4 in 30 ovs (D Jagadesh 81, Atul Kumar Dwivedi 31, L Partheeban 30).

Ambrish excels

Half-centuries by Ambrish (77) and KV Raghav (72) propelled MAS CA to beat Asiatic CT by 71 runs in the semifinals of the SVR cricket academy U-14 inter-academy tournament held at SVR grounds, Poonamalle.

Brief scores: MAS CA 237/5 in 30 ovs (KV Raghav 72, Ambrish 77) bt Asiatic CT 166/4 in 30 ovs (Abinayan 58 n.o, Robin 33 n.o, Krishna Navik 30).

TNEB storm into final

Tamil Nadu (TNEB) defeated Punjab 66-58 in the semifinals of the 44th All India Electricity Sports Council Board men’s basketball tournament held at JN stadium.

Results: Semifinals: Kerala 67 (Tony K Mathew 29, Anjith 12) bt Haryana 29 (Anil Rather 10); Tamil Nadu 66 (Sivakumar 39, Ravichandran 11) bt Punjab 58 (Gurubaksh Singh 25, Harpreet Singh 11,

Surajeet Singh 11).

St Joseph’s prevail

St Joseph’s Engineering College routed SRM University 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 in the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre-Chennai District ‘A’ Division volleyball league at MRC Stadium, Egmore.

Results: Customs Chennai bt Panimalar Engineering College 25-20, 25-22, 26-24; St Joseph’s Engineering College bt SRM University 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.

Jeevakumar shines

HB Jeevakumar sounded the board twice (10th, 42nd) to help FCI blank ABM Infotech 4-0 in a Super Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association at the MRC stadium, Egmore. In another match, Indian Bank beat IG Memorial 11-1.

Results: Indian Bank bt Indira Gandhi Memorial 11-1; FCI bt ABM Infotech 4-0.