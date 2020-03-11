Home Sport Cricket

Taarakesh’s five-wicket haul helps MAS beat Korattur CC

S Taarakesh’s 5 for 32 came in handy for MAS CC to defeat Korattur CC by 85 runs in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division league match.

Published: 11th March 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Taarakesh’s 5 for 32 came in handy for MAS CC to defeat Korattur CC by 85 runs in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division league match.Brief scores: I Division: MAS CC 174 in 41.1 ovs (G Vignesh 75, RI Sanjay Soorya 3/36) bt Korattur CC 89 in 20.3  ovs (S Taarakesh 5/32, V Yuvaraj 3/38). III Division: Sri Vaishnavi CC 166/8 in 30 ovs (S Risha Rajas 4/40) bt SSCA 156/9 in 30 ovs (S Risha Rajas 41, S Hariram Ganesh 25, E Vijayakrishnan 4/29). IV Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 226/9 in 30 ovs (K Vinoth Kumar 87, M Lingan 31, TE Sripathy 3/64,  A Daniel 3/29) bt SRF RC 200/4 in 30 ovs (D Jagadesh 81, Atul Kumar Dwivedi 31, L Partheeban 30).

Ambrish excels
Half-centuries by Ambrish (77) and KV Raghav (72) propelled MAS CA to beat Asiatic CT by 71 runs in the semifinals of the SVR cricket academy U-14 inter-academy tournament  held at SVR grounds, Poonamalle.

Brief scores: MAS CA 237/5 in 30 ovs (KV Raghav 72, Ambrish 77) bt Asiatic CT 166/4 in 30 ovs (Abinayan 58 n.o, Robin 33 n.o, Krishna Navik 30).

TNEB storm into final
Tamil Nadu (TNEB) defeated Punjab 66-58 in the semifinals of the 44th All India Electricity  Sports Council Board men’s basketball tournament held at JN stadium.
Results: Semifinals: Kerala 67 (Tony K Mathew 29, Anjith 12) bt Haryana 29 (Anil Rather 10); Tamil Nadu 66 (Sivakumar 39, Ravichandran 11) bt Punjab 58 (Gurubaksh Singh 25, Harpreet Singh 11, 
Surajeet Singh 11).

St Joseph’s prevail
St Joseph’s Engineering College routed SRM University 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 in the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre-Chennai District ‘A’ Division volleyball league at MRC Stadium, Egmore.
Results: Customs Chennai bt Panimalar Engineering College 25-20, 25-22, 26-24; St Joseph’s Engineering College bt SRM University 25-19, 25-21, 25-23. 

Jeevakumar shines
HB Jeevakumar sounded the board twice (10th, 42nd) to help FCI blank ABM Infotech 4-0 in a  Super Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association at the MRC stadium, Egmore. In another match, Indian Bank beat IG Memorial 11-1.
Results: Indian Bank bt Indira Gandhi Memorial 11-1; FCI bt  ABM Infotech 4-0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp