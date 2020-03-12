STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs South Africa first ODI: Toss delayed due to wet conditions

It rained heavily on Wednesday night, lashing the picturesque HPCA stadium but weather has improved since then.

Published: 12th March 2020 01:30 PM

Ground staff work on the pitch ahead of the start of first one day international (ODI) cricket match of a three match series between India and South Africa, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DHARAMSALA: The toss for the first One-day International between India and South Africa has been delayed due to the wet outfield here on Thursday.

India are coming into the series after losing the ODI and the Test series to New Zealand.

South Africa are high on confidence as they whitewashed Australia in a three-match ODI series before this tour. 

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

