Road Safety World Series under closed doors, Pune games shifted to Mumbai

The organisers have also cancelled the matches which were to be played at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje in Pune and relocated them to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Published: 12th March 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

India Legends Captain Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during Road Safety World Series cricket T20. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The remaining matches of the ongoing Unacademy Road Safety World Series will be held behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the league also said that the third leg of the series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20, will now be relocated to the DYP Stadium and played behind closed doors along with the remaining games at the same venue and the final.

As per the original schedule, apart from four Pune games now called off, two ties were to be staged at the DYP stadium, including the final on March 22.

"This decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of the players, staff and spectators," said the organisers.

South Africa Legends are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka Legends on Friday.

"All stake holders agreed that they will continue to monitor the situation closely with the relevant authorities as they understand that it is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and they remain realistic and flexible in their approach to alternative options, which will be communicated in due course," said the statement.

Over 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which is now a "pandemic", have been reported so far in the country.

