World XI vs Asia XI series postponed amid COVID-19 threat

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two-match T20I series between World XI and Asia XI in Bangladesh was postponed on Wednesday due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The matches, scheduled to be held in Dhaka on March 21 and 22, were a part of the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“The matches have been postponed. It’s a preventive measure taken by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after instructions from the government. New dates have not been announced yet. We’ll assess the situation before announcing the new schedule,” Rabeed Im­an, senior manager of BCB’s Media and Communications wi­ng, confirmed to this daily. Imam also said that it’s unlikely that the series co­­uld be held in near future.

All the commemorative programmes were put on hold after the country detected positive cases a few days ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the country on March 17 was also put off. The developments had also cast doubts on Indian players’ participation. “We will review the situation and take a call accordingly,” Arun Dhumal, BCCI treasurer, had said on Tuesday. BCB president Nazmul Hassan on Sunday said that 11 players except for Austr­alians had agreed to play for the World XI. He also said that Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav would play both matches while KL Rahul would feature in one.