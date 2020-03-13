Empty stands for South Africa ODIs

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first India-South Africa ODI in Dharamsala got washed out on Thursday. Even though not a ball was bowled, the gr­­­­­­­ound still had spectators. Not quite packing the stands, they were there in generous numbers nonetheless. That scene will change when the caravan travels to Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18) for the second and third matches.

In an advisory sent to the IOA, all national sports federations and the BCCI on Thursday, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said it has barred public gatherings for any sporting event in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. This guideline will be in effect until further notice.

After some dillydallying, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday evening that the last two ODIs will be played behind closed doors. “After holding discussions with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the BCCI announces that the remaining two ODIs will be played without any public gathering, including spectators,” said a statement.

“The BCCI is making every effort for compliance with the regulatory bodies of the government and ensure the safety of our athletes and valued fans. The BCCI will continue to take guidance from the government of India and state regulatory bodies.” Not that cricket board had a choice. The sports ministry’s advisory was clear. “You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators,” said the ministry’s letter, which is ma­­rked to the BCCI pr­esid­e­nt and secretary.

This means the Lucknow fixture will become the first international cricket match in India to be played in an empty stadium. “We will abide by the government’s directive and hold the match behind closed doors if that is what we are told, although we were preparing for a normal match,” said Yudhvir Singh, the secretary of Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. There were whispers that the Uttar Pradesh government wants the Lucknow match to be cancelled.

The Cricket Association of Bengal had already stopped ticket sales after receiving the advisory. “Some tickets have been sold online but further se­lling and despatching complementary passes have been put on hold. The state government has convened a meeting on Friday of all sports bodies. Things wi­ll become clearer after that,” said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.