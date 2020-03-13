Here's why spectators are must for cricket matches

By ANI

SYDNEY: As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played without spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground amidst coronavirus outbreak, the Kiwi side was seen bringing the ball back from the stands themselves.

Traditionally, when a ball is dispatched for a four or six, the crowd throws the ball back into the playing field, but as there are no spectators for the first ODI, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson went into the stands himself to fetch the ball.

Cricket.com.au's official handle tweeted a small clip of the incident and captioned the post as: "Good arm, Lockie".

In the match between Australia and New Zealand, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts Australia got off to a steady start as both openers David Warner and Aaron Finch went past the half-century mark.

Before the start of the match, Australia was given a blow as Kane Richardson pulled out of the match. The pacer has been quarantined and tested for COVID-19 after reporting a sore throat.

His results are still awaited.

Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Australia was recently white-washed by South Africa in the three-match ODI series, while New Zealand white-washed India in the 50-over format.