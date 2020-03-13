Sai, Aparajith hit double tons in TNCA league

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Tamil Nadu U-19 batsman B Sai Sudharsan’s 226, Alwarpet CC posted 498 for 7 against Madras Cricket Club in a TNCA Senior Division League match at IIT-Chemplast grounds. Sudharsan added 170 for the first wicket with Manprit Juneja and 141 for the third wicket with Ashwin Venkataraman.

At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College grounds, B Aparajith’s 208 and B Anirudh Sitaram’s 175 propelled Jolly Rovers to 546 for 4 against Globe Trotters. At IC-Guru Nanak: AG’s Office 113 (L Vignesh 3/38) vs Vijay CC 212/3 (N Jagadeesan 106, L Suryapprakash 60). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Jolly Rovers 546/4 (B Aparajith 208, B Anirudh Sitaram 175, Akshay Wadkar 56 n.o, H Trilok Nag 3/125) vs Globe Trotters. At SSN: Young Stars 323/9 (Ankur Julka 89, Ganesh Satish 87, Wilkins Victor 54 n.o, W Antony Dhas 3/73) vs Nelson. At IIT-Chemplast: Alwarpet 498/7 (B Sai Sudharsan 226, Manprit Juneja 84, R Sanjay Yadav 50) vs MCC. At VB Nest: Swaraj 274 (A Venkatesh 58, R Ashwin 4/65) vs MRC A 20/1. At CPT-IP: India Pistons 428/6 (S Guru Raghavendran 194 n.o, S Harish Kumar 114, R Aushik Srinivas 3/114) vs Grand Slam.

B Sai Sudharsan

Sindhi College advance

Shaihasan’s 3/22 came in handy for Sindhi College to beat Veltech RS Trust by 49 runs in the 9th Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 knockout tournament.

Brief scores: Veltech Multi Tech 129/5 in 20 ovs (KS Velmurugan 52, A Madhiyarasu 29) lost to Jaya EC 130/7 in 16.3 ovs (S Manoj 30). Sindhi College 159/9 in 20 ovs (S Vikram 40, R Ajith Kumar 38) bt Veltech RS Trust 110 in 19.3 ovs (B Shaihasan 3/22).

Cricket tournament

The Nandhaa Dairy U-11 state-level cricket meet for academies and clubs will be organised by Harrington CA from March 21. Matches will be played on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at Reddy Santhoshpuram and NM Greens grounds. Entries close on March 16. Contact 9384610083.

Indian Bank win

Mathan sounded the board twice to help Indian Bank beat AG’s Office 3-1 in the CHA-Super Division League. Two minutes of silence was observed before the start of the day’s play in memory of former Tamil Nadu player and Air Commodore (retd) Mohammed Salahuddin, who passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Results: Southern Railways bt SAI 6-1; Indian Bank bt AG’s Office 3-1.

Customs beat SRM IST

Customs got the better of SRM IST in the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre A Division volleyball league.

Results: Customs beat SRM IST 25-15, 25-19, 25-22. Income Tax bt Chepauk Friends Club 25-19, 25-16, 17-25, 25-12.

Villupuram DCA trials

The Villupuram DCA will hold selection trials for U-14 category to select a district team for the TNCA inter-district meet. The trials will be held on March 15 at Thiru Kamarajar Hr. Sec. School ground, Villupuram, from 9 AM. Players born on or after 01.09.2006 are eligible. Contact: S Ramanan 9894072736, 9444509999.