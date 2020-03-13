Teams against starting IPL without foreign players

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When will the IPL begin? If it begins on the scheduled date, March 29, will overseas players be able to make it? These are two questions everyone wants answered when the IPL Governing Council meets in Mumbai on Saturday. Apart from BCCI office-bearers and IPL GC chairman Brijesh Pa­tel, all franchises and broadcasters will be present at the meeting. The spread of coronavirus has already resulted in the sports ministry advising all national sports federations and BCCI to ensure that no pu­b­lic gathering takes place in any sporting event. And on Th­ursday, the Ministry of Extern­al Affairs (MEA) said its advise is the IPL should not go ah­e­a­d, although it would eventua­l­ly leave the decision to the BCCI.

These two advisories have caught the BCCI a bit off-guard. It is understood that they will seek the advise of the home ministry, too, if needed. The Maharashtra cabinet, which met on Thursday, said they have all but two options: the IPL goes ahead in Mumbai behind closed doors or it gets postponed. If these advises put IPL in a spot, the decision to suspend visas for all internationals has put a major cloud over the tournament.

The interesting point in the advisory issued by the centre is “Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Missi­on.” With the IPL classified as a commercial entity, it is not a ‘compelling reason’ for 61 overseas players to travel to India. But there are indications that the BCCI requests the central government to allow players to travel, since they are ready to hold matches behind close doors.

The MEA’s additional secretary, Dammu Ravi, who is dealing with coronavirus, while advising the BCCI not to go ahead with the IPL, said they aren’t sure if the advisory stands for sports events as it can also come under ‘compelling reasons’. “The advisory that we have received yesterday (Wednesday) is very clear that only for compelling reasons if anybody wants to come they will come. Now it may even include sports events. At this point of time, I have no definite answer whether commercial events will be banned or not,” Ravi said.

But given the travel restrictions placed and virus spreading across the nation, franchises are worried that other countries might advice their citizens against travelling to India. Even if the Centre approves their participation, they have to be quarantined for at least two weeks. The franchises are against the idea of the IPL beginning on March 29 sans overseas players. All players are issued business class visas, which is suspended as of now. However, support staff get employment visas. Given a choice, the franchises would like the IPL to be postponed to mid-April, after the centre’s visa suspension period ends on April 15, so that overseas players can take part. Though this would mean fewer days for the matches, they believe by having more double-headers they can finish the tournament by May last week.

Chennai Super Kings: 8

Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shane Watson.

Delhi Capitals: 7

Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis.

Kings XI Punjab: 8

Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 8

Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell.

Mumbai Indians: 8

Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford.

Rajasthan Royals: 8

Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, David Miller, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 8

Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8

Fabian Allen, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson

