What next for IPL?

Franchises are not keen on playing the league with only Indians and are likely to request the BCCI to postpone the start of IPL to mid-April.

Published: 13th March 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of a visitor at a star-hotel in Chennai on Thursday | Express

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Ministry of External Affairs clearly stating their advise is not to go ahead with this edition of the IPL, the BCCI finds itself in a fix. The chances of IPL happening behind close doors till April looks very likely. Complicating things further for the franchises is that visas to all overseas players have been suspended till April 15.

Franchises are not keen on playing the league with only Indians and are likely to request the BCCI to postpone the start of IPL to mid-April. While the MEA indicated that it isn’t sure about IPL coming under “compelling reasons” for foreigners to travel to India, the BCCI is guarded about the road ahead.

With Indian nationals arriving from abroad advised to be self-quarantined, even if the Centre relaxes the rule for IPL, overseas players will be subjected to the same treatment. “Even if they allow players, they can’t relax other guidelines. Foreign players will be quarantined for two weeks. If it starts on March 29 as scheduled, seems only Indian players will be available, as of now,” a BCCI official said. 

India ODIs behind closed doors
Following a directive from the sports ministry, the BCCI has decided to hold the last two ODIs of the South Africa series in front of empty stands. The first one was washed out in Dharamsala on Thursday. That the ministry has issued this order was reported by this daily earlier.
quarantineD
Indian boxers
Real Madrid (Spain)
Juventus (Italy)
Arsenal (England)
3 players from Leicester City
Utah Jazz (NBA)

