Health top priority: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on IPL push-back

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday had to fend questions on coronavirus’ impact on the Indian sports ecosystem.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:17 AM

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | EPS)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday had to fend questions on coronavirus’ impact on the Indian sports ecosystem. He allayed sportspersons’ fears and said BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL and the South Africa ODIs was in India’s best interest.

“The government of India has issued health guidelines for all, with even the Prime Minister monitoring the situation closely. The sports ministry has issued advisories to players going abroad as well as those federations that were supposed to conduct events in India. The issue is very close to our heart,” said Rijiju after SAI's general body meeting.

Among the tournaments that have been postponed or rescheduled are cricketing events, shooting World Cup and basketball Olympic qualifiers. “All NSFs, including BCCI, have been issued advisories. I’m glad BCCI has taken heed. Health always comes first.”

There has been lot of talk regarding how the IPL’s postponement will lead to huge financial issues. But the Sports Minister reminded everyone that this is an unprecedented situation. “We have to remember health precedes everything else. At least for the time being, I urge everyone to keep aside financial gains and think of the health of the nation.”

The minister also said that all athletes currently training at SAI campuses need not worry about anything, as all their demands will be fulfilled in-house.

“Even if campuses have been closed down, all safety measures are being followed. All of their demands will be met.” The issue of Indian Open badminton was also resolved, with BWF deciding to scrap the event in the capital, among others from March 16 to April 12. The minister refused to single out associations.

“Let’s not get into the debate of which federation reacted in what manner. All guidelines issued at this crucial time have to be followed.”

Key decisions made at SAI gb meeting

23 National Centres of Excellence will be set up and merged with existing schemes of Regional Centres and Academic Institutions of SAI. 14 sports will be prioritised at these centres. 

Also approved construction of 25 hostels for an additional residential capacity of 8,000. Nod for infrastructure upgradation (Rs 56 crore) for Patiala and Bengaluru, and sports equipment (`80 crore).

Approval for more than 350 sports-science experts and 100-plus specialised mess and kitchen staff, including chefs & nutritionists.

Rent at SAI facilities and other amenities like water and electricity will be waived for national and international competitions.









