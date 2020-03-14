STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson tests negative for coronavirus

Two remaining matches of the Australia and New Zealand ODI series between the two teams have now been postponed until further notice.

Published: 14th March 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was put under 24-hour isolation after reporting a sore throat, has been tested negative for the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old cricketer will fly to New Zealand on Sunday.

The first game between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney was played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Ferguson bagged two wickets in the match.

The remaining matches of the ODI series between the two teams have now been postponed until further notice.

Australia won the first ODI against New Zealand by 71 runs on Friday. The second and third ODI were scheduled to be played on March 15 and March 20, respectively. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus New Zealand Lockie Ferguson
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp