Five potential dates given, but owners say no IPL sans foreign players

Five potential dates of commencement given to IPL franchises, which are insistent that tournament should not go forward without foreign players among their ranks.

IPL Trophy

Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| BCCI Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IPL Governing Council which met with representatives of the franchises has put forward five options. But chances of the tournament — suspended by the BCCI till April 15 — happening depends very much on the availability of overseas players. As reported by this newspaper, the franchises are unanimous in their decision to not start the tournament sans overseas players as they will have to re-negotiate several deals, apart from considerably bringing down the competition level.

The office-bearers of the BCCI and IPL GC chairman Brijesh Patel met the eight franchises’ representatives at its headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday morning to appraise them of the current situation. According to a franchise official, all of the teams, apart from expressing full cooperation from their side, have also told the BCCI that they won’t push for the league to start under any circumstances and will also adhere to any changes that the Governing Council makes with regards to this edition of the tournament. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters after the meeting that IPL, if it begins, will be truncated considering it is already suspended till April 15.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (L)
and secretary Jay Shah | PTI

The tournament was originally scheduled to start on March 29. “We met with the owners, to tell them how it can happen and where we stand at the moment. At the moment, it is just postponed. We will assess the situation. It will be reassessed every week. I can’t say at the moment (about any deadline). It has to be worked around. As much as we want to host the IPL, we also need to be careful about security,” Ganguly said. The BCCI is understood to have told franchises that a truncated IPL will be considered, but they have shut down the idea for the time being.

For the record, five options have been put in front of the franchises, and all of it varies according to the date at which the tournament begins. Starting the IPL on April 15, April 21, April 25, May 1 and May 5 have been presented as options with franchises confident of hosting the tournament in full if it begins anywhere before April 25. “In the past, when IPL was moved to South Africa in 2009, it was conducted over a span of 37 days. So if we begin by April 25 and run it till Mayend, we can pull it off. But if it’s beyond that, it’s hard to plan how it will happen.

One option is, avoiding the home-away concept and playing each other only once. Other is to have two groups. But the option of splitting it into two groups hasn’t found any takers as some marquee clashes will go missing from the calendar,” a franchise official who took part in the meeting told this paper. That said, the franchises have also told the BCCI that in case the visa restrictions are not lifted and overseas players are not available, they are better off not going ahead with the tournament.

There are chances that the Centre might continue to suspend issuing visas for certain countries depending on the coronavirus situation back home. In that case, there are strong possibilities of a team missing out on their key player, while others might be at full-strength. “It will ruin the level playing field. The future of the tournament depends on the advisory we receive and the directives regarding issuing visas. If the tournament happens in a curtailed manner, then the host broadcaster is likely to renegotiate the deal.

RCB training camp on hold

Royal Challengers Bangalore have put their training on hold, and the decision about the new dates is yet to be made. As per the original schedule, the main camp was scheduled from March 21. Also, most of the players, which includes both national and foreign, would have made it to the city March 17 onward. Bangalore players have not been told much besides asking them to wait for an update. “IPL may start from April 15. As of now, we do not have to attend the camp. We have been told to wait for updates by the management,’” said one.

