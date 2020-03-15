STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sanjay Manjrekar confirms his ousting as commentator

For the past few days, there was speculation over Manjrekar's status as a commentator and it was being reported that the board was not happy with the former cricketer's work.

Published: 15th March 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday confirmed that he has indeed been let go as a commentator by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

For the past few days, there was speculation over Manjrekar's status as a commentator and it was being reported that the board was not happy with the former cricketer's work.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Manjrekar tweeted: "I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional".

Last year, Manjrekar was severely criticised for calling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces cricketer'.

Jadeja also went on to say that Manjrekar was suffering from verbal-diarrhoea.

This was not the end of troubles for Manjrekar, as he then had an on-air spat with another commentator Harsha Bhogle.

During India's inaugural day-night Test against Bangladesh, Manjrekar went on to say that Bhogle does not have enough knowledge about the pink-ball as he never played professional cricket.

However, Manjrekar apologised on both occasions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Sanjay Manjrekar commentator
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp