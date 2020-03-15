Sanjay Manjrekar confirms his ousting as commentator

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday confirmed that he has indeed been let go as a commentator by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

For the past few days, there was speculation over Manjrekar's status as a commentator and it was being reported that the board was not happy with the former cricketer's work.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Manjrekar tweeted: "I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional".

I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 15, 2020

Last year, Manjrekar was severely criticised for calling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces cricketer'.

Jadeja also went on to say that Manjrekar was suffering from verbal-diarrhoea.

This was not the end of troubles for Manjrekar, as he then had an on-air spat with another commentator Harsha Bhogle.

During India's inaugural day-night Test against Bangladesh, Manjrekar went on to say that Bhogle does not have enough knowledge about the pink-ball as he never played professional cricket.

However, Manjrekar apologised on both occasions.