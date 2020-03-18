STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh look to rope in former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar for Tests

According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is looking to rope in Bangar as the national team's batting consultant specifically for red-ball cricket.

Published: 18th March 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DHAKA: If things go as per plan, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar could be seen as Bangladesh's Test batting consultant for the two-match Test series against Australia scheduled to be played in June.

According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is looking to rope in Bangar as the national team's batting consultant specifically for red-ball cricket.

"We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters on Wednesday. "We are also negotiating with few others as well (for the Test batting consultant post)."

The board was expecting that Neil McKenzie, currently serving as a consultant for the white-ball teams, would extend his role to Tests as well. However, the South African is not keen on coaching in all the three formats on a regular basis.

"McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball)," Chowdhury said.

It is understood that Bangar, who served as the batting coach of the Indian team from 2014 to 2019, is expected to be contracted by the BCB for 110 days from June 2020 till February 2021 if an agreement is reached between the two parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Cricket Board Sanjay Bangar
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp