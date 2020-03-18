STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hard to plan anything, never seen something like this: Aaron Finch

Finch, the limited overs captain of the team, said that Australia's travel advisory issued on Tuesday makes things uncertain for those in the country who have contracts with IPL teams.

Published: 18th March 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Australia captain Aaron Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australian captains Tim Paine and Aaron Finch spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and how it has been affecting cricketers in the country. Finch, the limited overs captain of the team, said that Australia's travel advisory issued on Tuesday makes things uncertain for those in the country who have contracts with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.

The 2020 season of the IPL has been postponed from an April 15 start and Finch, who has been signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season said that it is hard to plan anything under the circumstances.

"We've never seen anything like this," Finch told SEN. "That (travel advice) has changed over the last couple of hours. That could change in two weeks or three weeks, it's hard to plan anything. But it's just about making sure everyone around you personally is safe and you're doing everything you can to stop the spread," he said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus bigger than cricket, needs to be taken very seriously, says Tim Paine; backs sporting cancellations

Paine said that while he would love to be playing in the Sheffield Shield now for Tasmania, the shutdown right now is for reasons bigger than cricket.

"I realise it's tough but it's something we should all take very seriously. I would love to be playing for Tasmania right now in the hunt for the Sheffield Shield final and there's no doubt our Australian men's team would love to be in Hobart trying to win back the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. Certainly our female world champion team would love to be in South Africa," he said.

"But we are not and for a very, very good reason. As hard as it is for all cricketers at the moment, I think it is time we take a break. I know it's even harder this time of the year when you've got finals and trophies on the line and it's all there to be won but this is bigger than us, bigger than the game of cricket. I hope we all go back to playing the game that we love and going about our lives the way we want to as soon as possible but in the meantime, please take care of yourselves, take care of others and lets ride this out together. All the best."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tim Paine Aaron Finch coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp