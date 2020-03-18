STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sanjay Bangar not taking up BCB coaching offer, cites personal and professional commitments

Bangar was offered to coach Bangladesh batsmen in red-ball cricket eight weeks ago but he could not take up the offer as he signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim.

Published: 18th March 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar (Photo | PTI)

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has decided against taking the Bangladesh Cricket Board's offer to become its Test team's consultant citing his personal and professional commitments.

Bangar was offered to coach Bangladesh batsmen in red-ball cricket eight weeks ago but he could not take up the offer as he signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim.

"They offered me the position eight weeks ago. But in the interim, I finalised my contract with Star which gave me the opportunity to balance out my personal and professional commitments. However, I look forward to working with BCB in the future," Bangar told PTI.

Former South Africa batsman Neil McKenzie is primarily working with the Bangladesh side for the shorter formats.

Bangar was with the Indian team from 2014 to 2019 and was replaced by Vikram Rathour at the start of the home season in September.

The West Indies tour, which took place after the World Cup, was his last assignment with the Indian team.

Bangar was the only one whose contract with the Indian team was not renewed with head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar retaining their roles.

Bangar has been busy commentating on the game ever since he was replaced by Rathour.

The 47-year-old played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 2001 and 2004.

"We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka earlier on Wednesday.

"We are negotiating with a few others as well.

McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball)," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Bangar Bangladesh Cricket Board
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp