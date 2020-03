Saravanan bowls Krish to big victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saravanan's 4 for 23 propelled Krish CC to thrash Willow CC by 44 runs in the Senior Division league of the Chengalpattu DSA, played on Sunday.

Brief scores: The Cricketers Club 67 in 22.5 ovs (Ponnivalavan 3/10, Siddharth 3/20) lost to Masters CC 69/4 in 11 ovs (T Kesava Purushothaman 3/20). Sathya CC 115 in 28.5 ovs (S Sunil 3/25) bt Parasuraman Memorial CC 105 in 25.5 ovs (S Sunil 34; H Khadar Basha 3/12, RS Thilak 3/35). Dev CC 122/9 in 30 ovs (C Sasikumar 4/29) lost to Venkatesan CC 125/1 in 15.3 ovs (T Pravin 63, N Muthu Krishnan 46). Air

Warriors 57 in 15.5 ovs (M Senthil Kumar 4/11, GM Siddharth 3/ 6) lost to Masters CC 58/3 in 6.5 ovs. Krish CC 161 in 30 ovs (S Illanchezhiyan 32, M Ramesh 3/33) bt Willow CC 117 in 21.2 ovs (R Karthik 50; S Saravanan 4/23, N Balu 3/16). SKMT 212/5 in 30 ovs (S Balagopal 94 n.o, V Logesh 40) bt RKS CC 137 in 26.4 ovs (R Rabindranath 69).

Akshay excels

M Akshay’s all-round show helped Harrington CA beat Vels CA by seven wickets in the quarterfinals of the Harrington’s round-robin league tournament played on Sunday. Brief scores: Vels CA 161/8 in 30 ovs (J Abishek 57; M Akshay 3/20, E Jaffer 3/21) lost to Harrington CA 163/3 in 20 ovs (M Akshay 52, L Vikram 46 n.o).