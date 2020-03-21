STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Shreyas Iyer turns into magician amid coronavirus outbreak

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is making the most of his home time and is trying a few magic tricks as well in order to keep himself as well as cricket fans entertained.

Published: 21st March 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer during the second T20I between India and New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: At a time when sporting activities have come to a halt across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons are making the most of their leisure time to keep themselves engaged at their homes.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has also been on the rise in India -- just like other countries -- and the government has advised people to follow social distancing in order to stop the spread of the virus.

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is making the most of his home time and is trying a few magic tricks as well in order to keep himself as well as cricket fans entertained.

The BCCI on Saturday tweeted a 91-second video in which Iyer can be seen performing card magic tricks with his sister Natasha.

"Trust our in-house magician Shreyas Iyer to keep us entertained when we are all indoors," read the video caption. "Thanks for bringing smiles champ!"

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has crossed the 280-mark till now and four deaths have been reported in India.

Indian cricketers have been urging citizens across the country to adhere to the government guidelines and stay at home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and all the sports personalities have endorsed the idea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shreyas Iyer Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp