STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ex-South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs would like Virat Kohli as gym partner during quarantine

Herschelle Gibbs said that he would like to have Indian captain Virat Kohli as his gym partner for quarantine.

Published: 22nd March 2020 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs said that he would like to have Indian captain Virat Kohli as his gym partner for quarantine.

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading around the world, cricket has come to a virtual standstill and the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday tweeted a graphic named "who is your quarantine partner."

Gibbs responded to the tweet saying, "In quarantine, me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym."

Although Kohli's name was there, there was no option related to working out in the gym on the graphic. Kohli had famously called Gibbs his favorite cricketer during his days as an U19 cricketer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Herschelle Gibbs Virat Kohli Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak COVID 19 coronavirus latest updates coronavirus updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp