STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC asks fans who has the best pull shot, Rohit Sharma responds

ICC on Sunday tweeted a collage of four great batsmen playing the pull shot, asking fans whose is the best.

Published: 22nd March 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday tweeted a collage of four great batsmen playing the pull shot, asking fans whose is the best.

Rohit Sharma responded to the tweet saying that the ICC may have missed someone here. The collage included pictures of West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit responded by tweeting: "Someone's missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess."

Cricket has come to a virtual standstill around the world due to the restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic. India's home ODI series against South Africa, New Zealand's ODI tour of Australia and England's tour of Sri Lanka are some of the international series that have been called off while the Indian Premier League's starting date has been postponed to April 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma ICC
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp