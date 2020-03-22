STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Fielding coach Sridhar's fitness tips from home for Team India

The Indian Premier League was also pushed back till April 15 in the wake of the outbreak which has gripped the world.

Published: 22nd March 2020 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team fielding coach R Sridhar

Indian cricket team fielding coach R Sridhar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: With gyms closed and the Indian cricket team players cooped up inside their homes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, fielding coach R Sridhar is giving his boys fitness tips from home.

In a video shared on Instagram by the Indian cricket team, the official handle, Sridhar is seen doing ab exercises. "Stay indoors and stay fit. Our fielding coach @coach_rsridhar giving us major fitness goals from home," the post said.

India's home series with South Africa was postponed even after the Proteas touching base in India and the first of the three ODIs being washed out in Dharamshala. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was also pushed back till April 15 in the wake of the outbreak which has gripped the world.

TAGS
Team India R Sridhar
