STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CSK star Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka blessed with a baby boy

Suresh Raina is the second highest run-getter in the IPL behind India captain Virat Kohli with 5,368 runs in his kitty from 193 matches.

Published: 23rd March 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka on Monday welcomed a new member in their family. The couple have become parents for the second time as they were blessed with a baby boy, Rio.

"The beginning of all things wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia's little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone's life," Raina said in a tweet posting a picture of his newborn baby.

Their daughter Gracia was born in May 2016.

Raina's Indian Premier League franchise, Chennai Super Kings, also welcomed the news with a tweet saying: "Hello Rio."

The left-handed batsman is the second highest run-getter in the IPL behind India captain Virat Kohli with 5,368 runs in his kitty from 193 matches.

Raina, a 2011 World Cup winner, recently warned against spreading misinformation related to coronavirus and to follow health advisories.

"It's very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don't spread information from unreliable sources, don't ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures.#coronavirus" he tweeted.

CSK were scheduled to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 in the opening match of the IPL. However, the rising concern over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has led to the season being postponed to April 15. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that a decision on whether the matches will be held in empty stadiums or the new schedule can be decided after the situation is assessed after April 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Raina CSK
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp