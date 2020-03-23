STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

PCB supports national coach Misbah-ul-Haq despite Pakistan Super League debacle

Islamabad who are two times champions did not make the top four in the points table to crash out with just seven points from 10 matches and many critics and experts have blamed Misbah for the debacle.

Published: 23rd March 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan head cricket coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head cricket coach Misbah-ul-Haq. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's national head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq has the full backing and support of the cricket authorities despite his recent failure as a coach in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Misbah, who was given special permission by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to work as head coach of the Islamabad United, saw his team crash out before the last-four stage for the first time since PSL's launch in 2016.

Islamabad who are two times champions did not make the top four in the points table to crash out with just seven points from 10 matches and many critics and experts have blamed Misbah for the debacle. But a senior official of the board said that they are still supporting and backing Misbah. "Since he took over as head coach we have seen steady progress in the national team's performances in Tests and T20 cricket," CEO Wasim Khan told the media.

"We have full confidence in Misbah even now but as is our policy we will sit down and review his one-year performance after the World T20 in Australia in October. We will do a complete postmortem of his one-year progress and then reach a conclusion," Khan said.

He also made it clear that the Board was not contemplating appointing any other coach with Misbah. "We have confidence in him and that is we allowed him to coach the Islamabad franchise as we wanted him to gain some experience as well in this position. You must keep in mind while he is coach of the Pakistan team full-time he only joined the Islamabad franchise few days before the PSL. We wanted it to be a learning experience for him as head coach," Khan added.

Misbah took over as head coach cum chief selector last September after the PCB released foreign coach, Mickey Arthur and his support staff after the World Cup. In his tenure, Pakistan has won two out of five Tests at home against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but were swamped two-nil in Australia.

Khan said they were aware Misbah would be disappointed with his performance in the PSL but the Board will be asking him if he needed any other support before the tour of Ireland, Holland, England or the Asia Cup and World T20 this year.

"It is up to him what his planning is for the team but definitely I am sure he and the other selectors would take into consideration performance of players in the PSL when they sit down to finalise teams for the Asia Cup and World T20," Khan said.

Khan admitted at the moment the organisation of the Asia Cup seemed difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Misbah ul Haq Pakistan Super League Pakistan Cricket Board Misbah debacle
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp