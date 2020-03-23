STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quarantine or jail: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir proposes strict rule amid lockdown

Many people were seen openly flouting the rules and taking out procession on the streets, making the moment a celebration time.

Former Indian cricketer and lawmaker Gautam Gambhir (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer and lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Monday urged people to strictly follow the rules in place amid lockdown announced by the various governments across the country in a way to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

Lockdown in various parts of the country has been put in place from Monday morning. However, many people were seen openly flouting the rules and taking out procession on the streets, making the moment a celebration time.

"You will also go and take your family too! Quarantine or jail! Do not be a threat to the whole society and stay at home! The battle is not with jobs and business, but with life! Those who provide essential services should not be disturbed. Follow the lockdown!! Jai Hind,' Gambhir tweeted in Hindi.

The central government has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown in various cities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed seven lives in the country and the number of infected people has crossed 400.

The Centre has, infact, advised the states to take legal action against those who are found violating the lockdown orders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. Modi also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to follow the rules and Get the laws done," tweeted PM earlier on Monday morning.

