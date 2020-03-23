Sanjeev Chawla files bail plea on grounds of contracting coronavirus in jail, court seeks police's response

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday issued a notice to the city police on a bail application filed by cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who was recently extradited to India for his alleged involvement in a match-fixing racket.

Chawla is one of the main accused in the match-fixing scandal that also involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. The racket was busted by the Delhi Police in 2000 and he was extradited to India from the United Kingdom on February 12, this year.

Chawala has filed by bail plea on the grounds that there is a threat of contracting coronavirus in Tihar Jail. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshotam Pathak has sought Delhi police's response on his bail plea and slated the matter for April 26.

"The applicant is receiving life threats in Tihar Jail from various persons inasmuch as extortion demands have been raised on the applicant," he asserted in the application.

The bookie claimed that he has never been involved in any criminal case and has clean antecedents.

He further contended that has been falsely implicated in the matter on vague allegations.