STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sanjeev Chawla files bail plea on grounds of contracting coronavirus in jail, court seeks police's response

Chawla is one of the main accused in the match-fixing scandal that also involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjeev Chawla (C) was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday from the UK.

Sanjeev Chawla (C) was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday from the UK.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday issued a notice to the city police on a bail application filed by cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who was recently extradited to India for his alleged involvement in a match-fixing racket.

Chawla is one of the main accused in the match-fixing scandal that also involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. The racket was busted by the Delhi Police in 2000 and he was extradited to India from the United Kingdom on February 12, this year.

Chawala has filed by bail plea on the grounds that there is a threat of contracting coronavirus in Tihar Jail. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshotam Pathak has sought Delhi police's response on his bail plea and slated the matter for April 26.

"The applicant is receiving life threats in Tihar Jail from various persons inasmuch as extortion demands have been raised on the applicant," he asserted in the application.

The bookie claimed that he has never been involved in any criminal case and has clean antecedents.

He further contended that has been falsely implicated in the matter on vague allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjeev Chawla
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp