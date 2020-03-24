STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni and stability two big reasons for CSK's success: Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel retired from all forms of the game in January 2019 and is the third highest wicket-taker for CSK with 91 scalps.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

CSK legend Albie Morkel

CSK legend Albie Morkel (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel said that MS Dhoni and stability have been the two big factors that have contributed to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) thus far.

"He (Dhoni) plays a big role," Morkel told SportStar. "We all know how big Dhoni is in India. He is one of the best T20 and white-ball players ever to play the game and if you get him as a leader, it is going to bring success as he knows how to get the best out of his players."

Morkel retired from all forms of the game in January 2019 and is the third highest wicket-taker for CSK with 91 scalps. CSK are known to have had players like Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo who have been with the team for a long time along with Dhoni and for their tendency to buy experienced players who may be considered past their prime.

"It all comes from keeping your core group of players together for a long time and have the same captain, Dhoni, for all seasons except for the two years when they weren't part of the competition," he said.

"Consistency is their secret. Over the last few seasons, they have made the finals eight times out of 10," he added.

CSK were to play the Mumbai Indians in what was a repeat of last year's final in the first match of the 2020 season of the IPL on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the start of the season has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Albie Morkel CSK MS Dhoni IPL Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp