STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

As India on lockdown mode, Tendulkar, Laxman, Sehwag urge people to stay home, fight coronavirus

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks.

Published: 25th March 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

A boy wearing a mask walks past parked rickshaws alongside a street during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata

A boy wearing a mask walks past parked rickshaws alongside a street during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged people to stay at home in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and said that this 'simple task' can save millions of lives.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to write: "Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let's all unite in this war against #COVID19."

COVID-19 LIVE | 21-day lockdown starts, tally nears 600 as Maharashtra, Gujarat report new cases

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation."It is a kind of a curfew," he said.

The Prime Minister said: "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years."

After Modi's appeal, various former and present cricketers urged their fans to abide by the 21-day national lockdown.

"We have to act wisely for these 21 days to ensure the well-being of our entire nation. Let us all do our part, stay at home, stay safe and safeguard the health & future of our families & friends. We'll come out of this stronger. #StayHomeIndia #JaiHind," Jasprit Bumrah tweeted.

Virender Sehwag said the next 21 days are very important in the history of our nation.

"These 21 days are very important in the history of our nation & each one of us can play our part by just staying at our homes and maintaining distance from people. Please adhere to it strictly and we shall overcome this soon #CoronavirusLockdown," Sehwag wrote.

Whereas, VVS Laxman said: "Social distancing is extremely critical for each and everyone of us to follow for the next 21 days. Please stay at home & wash your hands regularly, and let's break the chain. Please don't panic about essentials, the central & state governments will ensure it. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp