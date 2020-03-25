As India on lockdown mode, Tendulkar, Laxman, Sehwag urge people to stay home, fight coronavirus

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged people to stay at home in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and said that this 'simple task' can save millions of lives.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to write: "Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let's all unite in this war against #COVID19."



Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation."It is a kind of a curfew," he said.

The Prime Minister said: "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years."

After Modi's appeal, various former and present cricketers urged their fans to abide by the 21-day national lockdown.

"We have to act wisely for these 21 days to ensure the well-being of our entire nation. Let us all do our part, stay at home, stay safe and safeguard the health & future of our families & friends. We'll come out of this stronger. #StayHomeIndia #JaiHind," Jasprit Bumrah tweeted.

Virender Sehwag said the next 21 days are very important in the history of our nation.

"These 21 days are very important in the history of our nation & each one of us can play our part by just staying at our homes and maintaining distance from people. Please adhere to it strictly and we shall overcome this soon #CoronavirusLockdown," Sehwag wrote.

Whereas, VVS Laxman said: "Social distancing is extremely critical for each and everyone of us to follow for the next 21 days. Please stay at home & wash your hands regularly, and let's break the chain. Please don't panic about essentials, the central & state governments will ensure it. #IndiaFightsCorona."