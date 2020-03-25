STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Surakshit rahe': Kevin Pietersen urges Indians to follow 21-day coronavirus lockdown, Tweets in Hindi

At the end of the message, Pietersen gave credit to his 'Hindi teacher' Shreevats Goswami, who is an Indian domestic cricketer.

Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen | AP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen appealed to Indian citizens to stay home during the 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain coronavirus.

"Namaste India! I have heard that your situation is like ours, PM Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days. I request you to follow this instruction. We will fight coronavirus together and come out to this situation. Please stay at your home and stay safe, " he tweeted in Hindi.

At the end of the message, Pietersen gave credit to his "Hindi teacher" Shreevats Goswami, who is an Indian domestic cricketer.
 

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks to combat the coronavirus menace. 

