Siddhant Chaturvedi good option to portray me: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj retired in 2019 and has since appeared in tournaments around the world such as the Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi (L) and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)

NEW DELHI: Yuvraj Singh feels that actor Siddhant Chaturvedi would be the best bet to portray him if a biopic is ever made on him. The former cricketer however first said that he might give a thought to portraying the character himself.

"Probably, I'd play myself that would be a bit desperate (chuckles) hai na?" said Yuvraj according to Times of India.

"See, that's the director's job to decide. If it's going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi is a good option; I'd love to see him in the film."

Sporting activities across the world has come to a standstill thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and while the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo was postponed, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also looks set to get cancelled this year with the sports ministry already making it clear that no decision on any sporting activity will be taken before April 15.

