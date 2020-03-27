STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19: Kane Williamson gives pet dog slip catching practice

Williamson on Friday posted a slow-motion video of him laying the ball off for his labrador who makes no mistake in catching it.

Published: 27th March 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been giving his pet dog some slip catching practice, if his Instagram post is anything to go by. Williamson on Friday posted a slow-motion video of him laying the ball off for his labrador who makes no mistake in catching it.

"Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation (sic.)" said Williamson.

Williamson had earlier praised his country's doctors and medical professionals who were working in the fight against coronavirus.

Writing in 'New Zealand Herald', Williamson addressed the doctors, nurses and caregivers as the deadly virus continued to rear its ugly head, claiming more than 21,000 lives globally.

"Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming," he wrote.

"We're so grateful you have our backs. People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games," he noted.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 20,000 lives thus far and over 4 lakh cases have been reported around the world. Williamson and the Blackcaps had played Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in front of empty stands on March 13 post which the rest of the series was called off as New Zealand started imposing travel restrictions to fight the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kane Williamson labrador Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp