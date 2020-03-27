STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC approves accounts for 2019 World Cup; welcomes Sourav Ganguly on board

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was India's representative when it was being speculated that a former Board president would attend the meeting, held via video conference.

Published: 27th March 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The all-powerful ICC Board on Friday discussed various contingency plans for its flagship tournaments, including World T20 and World Test Championship in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic that has brought cricket to a standstill.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was India's representative when it was being speculated that a former Board president would attend the meeting, held via video conference.

The sporting world has been under complete lockdown and several bilateral Test series under World Test Championship also run the risk of being cancelled.

"The impact of the pandemic on the sport globally was discussed," an ICC release stated.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, "We continue to undertake a comprehensive business continuity and contingency planning exercise which will allow us to adapt to the rapidly evolving world in which we find ourselves.

" While no decisions were taken as any shifting of tournament or change of dates involves gigantic logistical exercise which needs meticulous planning at every stage.

"The ICC management will continue our contingency planning around ICC events and will also work with Members to explore all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic.

" When a Board member was asked what happens if England, which is due to host Pakistan and West Indies at home is unable to do so, he said the matter of points allocation will be referred to the technical committee.

"It can't happen unless an amicable solution is reached.

You might have India playing six series and perched at top and England get to play three due to lockdown and tight FTP schedule.

You need a solution to distribution of points and matter should be referred to the technical committee," a representative of a member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

A couple of Board members felt that World T20 in Australia is not under threat as October is still some time away.

"If things are under control from June, we can then work on a specific contingency plan.

Right now, ICC would be working on various plans and would come up with their proposals in course of time," the senior official said.

The Board also approved th audited financial statements for 2019 and the final accounts for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

The local organizing committee of Women's World T20 was thanked for conducting a successful tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Sourav Ganguly COVID-19 ICC
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp