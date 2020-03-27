Twitterati slam MS Dhoni for 'his small contribution' for fight against coronavirus pandemic, wife Sakshi says 'false news'

By Online Desk

There have been reports flooding the internet that claim former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has donated Rs 1 lakh for the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an Economic Times report, the CSK star had donated the money to the Mukul Madhav Foundation, public charitable trust in Pune, via crowdfunding website 'Ketto'.

Many fans were not pleased with the 'amount given away' by Dhoni as they took to Twitter to vent out their anger on the 2011 World Cup hero.

Twitterati claimed that despite Dhoni being one of the richest cricketers in the world with a net worth of Rs 800, his contribution to fighting coronavirus pandemic is "too small".

Here are some of the Twitterati reaction:

MS Dhoni has donated Rs 1 lakh to support 100 families for 14 days in Pune.



His net worth is approximately Rs 800 crores. — Nirmala Tai (@Vishj05) March 26, 2020

I am a dhoni tard but if he has donated 1 lakh only . I am the first one to be very sad about this. https://t.co/nFkqennP8A Dhoni Donates to Help 100 Poor Families During COVID-19 Lockdown.



Net worth - 800 crore

Donation - 1 lakh



This is meant to support 100 families for 14 days.



100 x 14 x 3 meals = 4200 meals. 1,00,000 / 4200 = 23 bucks per meal.



Well done MSD. — Knotty Commander (@KnottyCommander) March 27, 2020 — msdian 2511 (@swapnilbajpai82) March 27, 2020

This was the appeal and the richest guy donated

Rupees 1 lakh

Mr Dhoni - you’re worth 800 Crore

I hope you’re contributing incognito as well https://t.co/vLlpi4Bg0d — Sangfroid (@figaar_) March 26, 2020

Roger Federer donates 1 million swizz francs for swizz people and Dhoni donates 1 lakh rupees for indian in this pandemic. @BCCI @msdhoni — Narendra Singh Rathore (@rathorenp) March 26, 2020

While the news was spreading like wildfire, Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Twitter and "requested media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times." Though she had not mentioned the reason behind her statement, Twitterati believe that her outburst must be due to the "Dhoni donation reports".

I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared ! — Sakshi Singh (@SaakshiSRawat) March 27, 2020

One can definitely expect MS Dhoni to respond to the issue and put an end to the whole scenario.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday had come forward in support of those affected by the 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, pledging to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged.

Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice will provide for the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced in a statement.

"Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state," the statement from the company added.

Over the last few days, many film stars and sportspersons from across the country have come forward to donate money, masks, rice bags for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The 1.3-billion populated India has gone into a total lockdown from midnight in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus and CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly hailed the unprecedented step.

There have been 650 confirmed cases across India and 10 reported deaths as the world's second most populous country's coronavirus graph was on the rise.

Worldwide about 400,000 people have tested positive for the virus, while the toll is around 17,000.

(With inputs from PTI)