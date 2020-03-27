STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitterati slam MS Dhoni for 'his small contribution' for fight against coronavirus pandemic, wife Sakshi says 'false news'

There have been reports flooding the internet that claim MS Dhoni has donated Rs 1 lakh for the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

There have been reports flooding the internet that claim former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has donated Rs 1 lakh for the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an Economic Times report, the CSK star had donated the money to the Mukul Madhav Foundation, public charitable trust in Pune, via crowdfunding website 'Ketto'.

Many fans were not pleased with the 'amount given away' by Dhoni as they took to Twitter to vent out their anger on the 2011 World Cup hero.

Twitterati claimed that despite Dhoni being one of the richest cricketers in the world with a net worth of Rs 800, his contribution to fighting coronavirus pandemic is "too small".

Here are some of the Twitterati reaction: 

While the news was spreading like wildfire, Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Twitter and "requested media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times." Though she had not mentioned the reason behind her statement, Twitterati believe that her outburst must be due to the "Dhoni donation reports". 

One can definitely expect MS Dhoni to respond to the issue and put an end to the whole scenario.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday had come forward in support of those affected by the 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, pledging to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged.

Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice will provide for the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced in a statement.

"Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state," the statement from the company added.

Over the last few days, many film stars and sportspersons from across the country have come forward to donate money, masks, rice bags for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The 1.3-billion populated India has gone into a total lockdown from midnight in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus and CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly hailed the unprecedented step.

There have been 650 confirmed cases across India and 10 reported deaths as the world's second most populous country's coronavirus graph was on the rise.

Worldwide about 400,000 people have tested positive for the virus, while the toll is around 17,000.

(With inputs from PTI)

