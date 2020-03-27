STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Using this time to reflect on truly important things: 'Gardener' Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah said he is using this off time to reflect on aspects of my life that are truly important.

Published: 27th March 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

The nationwide lockdown has brought the gardener out in India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The nationwide lockdown has brought the gardener out in India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: The nationwide lockdown has brought the gardener out in India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who on Friday shared photos of his time with plants.

Bumrah said he is using this off time to reflect on aspects of my life that are truly important.

"Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way," Bumrah said in a tweet with photos of him watering plants at home.

Bumrah was part of India's three-match ODI series against South Africa which got postponed due to the deadly virus spreading its wings in India.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: After awareness videos, Sachin Tendulkar now donates Rs 50 lakh

Among other Indian cricketers, Test opener Mayank Agarwal shared a photo on Instagram where he is seen playing cards with his family. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a funny video, shaking a leg with his father while others like wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant went through fitness drills.

Pacer Ishant Sharma shared old photos with his wife while former India captain Anil Kumble brought out the photographer in him to the fore by sharing pictures he has clicked.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward and decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to join hands with the Indian government in helping fight the battle against the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the world come to a standstill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah nationwide lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp