Harbhajan Singh tweets of Korean show 'predicting' COVID-19

Although Harbhajan Singh had posted his tweet with the particular sequence, the video is removed from his Twitter now.

Published: 28th March 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has tweeted about a Korean Netflix show named "My Secret Terrius", which had seemingly predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2018 in one of its early episodes.

"This is crazy . If you are home , go on Netflix now ....... Type "My Secret Terrius" and go to season -1 and episode 10 and move straight to 53 minutes point ! (P.S. this season was made in 2018 and we are in 2020) . This is shocking. was it a plan ??" tweeted the cricketer on his official handle, @harbhajan_singh."My Secret Terrius" is a 2018 South Korean series starring So Ji-sub, Jung in-sun and Son Ho-jun. The series aired on the channel MBC from September 27 to November 15, 2018 twice a week.

In the rom-com mystery drama created by Kang dar-sun, Jung in-sun plays a woman who must collaborate with her neighbour, a former secret agent (played by So ji-sub) to unravel a major conspiracy involving her husband.

Harbhajan Singh COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
