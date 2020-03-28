STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan cricketers allowed to participate in maximum of four leagues

Published: 28th March 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has released its new No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy according to which all centrally contracted players will be allowed to participate in a maximum of four foreign leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a media release, the PCB said that in the new policy, the NOC requests will come through the International Cricket Operations department and the national head coach/team management, who will carry out due diligence with respect to player workload and international commitments.

"As per NOC policies around the world, the Chief Executive of the board will then be the final approving authority at the final stage of the process."

The PCB also said that domestic players contracted by the cricket associations will be required to directly approach their respective associations for any NOC approvals in the first instance.

"Input and feedback will then be sought from the cricket operations department, before moving to the last stage of the approval process.

For domestic players, who don't feature in red-ball cricket but are white-ball regulars, it is has been made mandatory for them to commit to domestic 50-over and 20-over competitions in order to be eligible for NOCs, the board said.

"As per the ICC regulations, both inactive and retired cricketers will require NOCs from the PCB for ICC approved events. However, the PCB will issue NOCs to players who have been retired for 24 months or more, unless there are compelling reasons which the PCB will have to provide in writing."

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that the new policy is a flexible, balanced and comprehensive one which addresses as many of the likely scenarios that the board will face.

"We have given primacy and importance to player workload, international and domestic commitments, but at the same time it was important that players are given the opportunities to make additional earnings and develop their skills around the world," Khan said.

"I am optimistic that moving forward, all the relevant stakeholders will have clarity and a better understanding of the process. To ensure that we maintain our relationships with cricket boards around the world, once granted, NOC's will only be revoked if there are any injury concerns, or there are international or domestic playing obligations that need to be fulfilled," he added.

