Team India still going at it during lockdown period, asked to do regular exercise for fitness

Players have been told to continue their strength training, apart from basic exercises like squats, push-ups and other stretches.

Published: 28th March 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Team India

Indian cricketers R-L Rohit Sharma Khaleel Ahmad Shikhar Dhawan and Coach Ravi Shastri during a practice session ahead of the 3rd T20 match against South Africa at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With athletes around the world finding alternate ways to maintain their fitness levels in the confines of their homes, the Indian team seems to be no exception. The ongoing lockdown has put them in a unique situation for the first time in many years: being in the middle of a “rest period”, one that none of them have come across since taking up cricket.

As soon as the news of IPL being suspended came out, India’s support staff — led by head coach Ravi Shastri — are understood to have come up with a plan. Strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb, who flew to Auckland to be with his family, has sent players routines tailored for their needs.

The support staff have advised players about the adverse effects of detraining.“When you stop strength training, you slowly lose muscle-fibre gain,” said a source. “Considering the fitness standards they’ve set, they need to use these three weeks to its hilt.”

Players have been told to continue their strength training, apart from basic exercises like squats, push-ups and other stretches. Players will also continue their diet protocols. Basic exercises for reflexes and footwork have also been listed out. 

Comments

