ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday lauded India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma for his service to the nation during the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spending his post-cricket career as DSP in Haryana Police, Sharma is on the frontline to battle the highly contagious disease as India is under 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Taking to twitter ICC wrote, "2007: #T20WorldCup hero2020: Real world hero In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis."

Sharma bowled the most-famous final over in India's maiden T20 World Cup title win in 2007 against Pakistan. Indian won the match by five runs as Sharma bagged the last wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq on the third ball.

Many sporting events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), in the country are either postponed or stand cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 13th edition of the IPL is suspended till April 15.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.