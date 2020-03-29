STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India’s Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis.”

Published: 29th March 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Joginder Sharma(Twitter)

Joginder Sharma(Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday lauded India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma for his service to the nation during the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spending his post-cricket career as DSP in Haryana Police, Sharma is on the frontline to battle the highly contagious disease as India is under 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Taking to twitter ICC wrote, "2007: #T20WorldCup hero2020: Real world hero In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis."

Sharma bowled the most-famous final over in India's maiden T20 World Cup title win in 2007 against Pakistan. Indian won the match by five runs as Sharma bagged the last wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq on the third ball.

Many sporting events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), in the country are either postponed or stand cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 13th edition of the IPL is suspended till April 15.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 cloud hanging over T20 World Cup may have silver lining for IPL

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Haryana Police coronavirus Joginder Sharma 2007 T20 World Cup
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp