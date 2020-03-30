STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mentally at Wankhede, physically at home: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians, is presently at his home in Mumbai during the 21-day lockdown announced by the government in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

Published: 30th March 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: In an ideal world, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would have kickstarted on Sunday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. However, thats not the case because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought life to a standstill not only in India but across the world.

Suryakumar Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians, is presently at his home in Mumbai during the 21-day lockdown announced by the government in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

But Yadav, who was in great form in domestic cricket, said on Sunday while he was physically at home, his mind was still at the Wankhede.

"Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. Stay home, stay safe," Yadav tweeted late Sunday night along with two of his pictures, one at Wankhede and the other at home.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believes that it can still pull off the IPL, currently suspended till April 15, if things come under control by April end and the first game is played by the first week of May but the 21-day lockdown and the situation of the country has made things more uncertain.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently said IPL can wait for the time being amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected over 1,000 people in India and claimed 27 lives.

"We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said.

The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wankhede Stadium Suryakumar Yadav coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp