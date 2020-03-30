STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MS Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in Ranchi: Wasim Jaffer

Dhoni went on to play 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20s for India captaining the team to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup.

Published: 30th March 2020

Former India skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wanted to earn just Rs 30 lakhs and live peacefully at his home town Ranchi, recalled veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer, who had shared the dressing room earlier in his career.

Dhoni, who has captained India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup titles, is a revered figure in world cricket but Jaffer said once he had told him that all he wanted was to "make 30 lakh from playing cricket".

"In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi," Jaffer answered on his twitter handle to a query from a fan on Saturday.

The Mumbaikar, who earlier this month retired from all forms of cricket, was replying when a fan asked him his favourite memory with MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has not played for India in the last eight and a half month ever since the World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand.

He was supposed to make a comeback at the IPL, leading his team Chennai Super Kings but the cash-rich tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, was postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaffer also had claimed Dhoni's inclusion could ease the pressure on K.L. Rahul or Rishabh Pant; who are currently sharing the gloves for Team India in limited-overs cricket.

"If Dhoni is fit and in form, I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty," Jaffer had said in a tweet.

