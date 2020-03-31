Coronavirus outbreak: Extend the World Test Championship, suggests Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider extending the World Test Championships as the cricket calendar is frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic. With countries around the world grappling with the fast spreading disease, cricket, like all other sports, has come to a standstill.

"The tournament should be extended that is my view," Misbah said in a video interaction with the media. "That is the only way we can find and end the event in a balanced way. Matches can be rescheduled if the event is extended."

England's two-match Test series in Sri Lanka was postponed as was the final leg of Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan, which included a Test match in Karachi.

"I just think that all teams must get equal opportunities in the championship even if matches are rescheduled," said the former Pakistan captain.

"Whenever cricket resumes all teams should get equal opportunity in the ICC World Test Championship to try to play in the final. The tournament can be extended beyond 2021."

Other major international series that have been postponed are South Africa's ODI tour of India and New Zealand's three-match ODI series against Australia -- of which the first match was played behind closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the knockout games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have also been postponed.