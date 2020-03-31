'Horse rider' Ravindra Jadeja in full tilt, posts video on social media

By IANS

RAJKOT: Ravindra Jadeja's passion for horse riding came to the fore during the 21-day lockdown period as the India all-rounder was seen in action nearby his home premises.

In a tweet, Jadeja on Tuesday posted a video of him riding a white horse in full tilt. "My all time favourite," Jadeja wrote. The 31-year old was seen in black attire, wearing a headgear.

My all time favourite pic.twitter.com/DjQWAP6Cze — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 31, 2020

He had recently also posted a video of him sweating it out on the treadmill. "Running is my strength!! Perfect time to repair my body," he had said in a tweet.

Indian cricketers have been busy doing what they love in a rare off period when otherwise they would all be with their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League which was supposed to start on March 29.

Instead, the spread of coronavirus in the country has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi call for a 21-day lockdown which all cricketers have endorsed as the only way to fight the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakhs in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards welfare of stray dogs.

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have also pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crores towards the cause.

Indian women's team ODI captain and veteran Mithali Raj has pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh for the fight against coronavirus. Mithali has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Ministers Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

More than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 32 people have already lost their lives.