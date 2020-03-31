STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Horse rider' Ravindra Jadeja in full tilt, posts video on social media

In a tweet, Jadeja on Tuesday posted a video of him riding a white horse in full tilt.

Published: 31st March 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ravindra Jadeja riding a white horse.

Ravindra Jadeja riding a white horse.

By IANS

RAJKOT: Ravindra Jadeja's passion for horse riding came to the fore during the 21-day lockdown period as the India all-rounder was seen in action nearby his home premises.

In a tweet, Jadeja on Tuesday posted a video of him riding a white horse in full tilt. "My all time favourite," Jadeja wrote. The 31-year old was seen in black attire, wearing a headgear.

He had recently also posted a video of him sweating it out on the treadmill. "Running is my strength!! Perfect time to repair my body," he had said in a tweet.

Indian cricketers have been busy doing what they love in a rare off period when otherwise they would all be with their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League which was supposed to start on March 29.

Instead, the spread of coronavirus in the country has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi call for a 21-day lockdown which all cricketers have endorsed as the only way to fight the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakhs in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards welfare of stray dogs.

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have also pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crores towards the cause.

Indian women's team ODI captain and veteran Mithali Raj has pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh for the fight against coronavirus. Mithali has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Ministers Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

More than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 32 people have already lost their lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp