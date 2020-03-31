STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL can happen in October-November if T20 World Cup is postponed: BCCI official

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts had earlier said that he was hoping that the T20 World Cup could be played as per schedule in normal circumstances.

Published: 31st March 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Trophy

Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| BCCI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill, sporting events across the world have either been postponed or cancelled and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now looking at the October-November window to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the mens T20 World Cup that is to be held later in the year.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that while there have been talks with regards to hosting the IPL in the October-November window, it will only be possible if the World T20 to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 is postponed.

"At present, there is a lockdown of borders and while Australia has said it is a potential six-month lockdown, things can change with an improvement in the scenario. UK could follow the same pattern considering the spread of the pandemic. We are still to understand what the Indian government will decide with regards to closing the international borders. In such a scenario, the only window that looks safe is the October-November one. But again, that collides with the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 cloud hanging over T20 World Cup may have silver lining for IPL

"So, if the ICC does go ahead and decides to postpone the T20 World Cup due to the current scenario, only then we can look at the October-November window because even if a six-month border closedown is ordered by every country from say now, it ends by the start of October. But again, for that, the spread of the coronavirus needs to be stopped and things must come under human control. In short, there will have to be a lot of maths," the official said.

"Again, it would be the last step for the ICC to push the T20 World Cup from 2020 to 2022 because there is no window in 2021. So, at the moment, it is all a bit too far-fetched to be honest. But yes, the October-November window has been spoken about for the IPL, but a lot of external factors need to fall into place for that to become a reality."

When contacted, an ICC official made it clear that the T20 World Cup is still on as planned and there have been no talks of a postponement. "There have been no talks of any postponement to the World T20 that is to be held in October and November this year," the official told IANS.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts had earlier said that he was hoping that the T20 World Cup could be played as per schedule in normal circumstances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
T20 World Cup BCCI IPL 2020
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp