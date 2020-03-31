STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mithali Raj joins fight against COVID-19 with Rs 10 lakh donation

Published: 31st March 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Indian women's team ODI captain and veteran Mithali Raj has pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh for the fight against coronavirus. Mithali has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Ministers Fund and 5 lakh to the Chief Ministers Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

"All of us need to join hands in this fight against the deadly coronavirus. I pledge to contribute my little bit -- Rs. 5 lakh to The PM - CARES Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund," she said on her Twitter handle.

Earlier, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was part of the eves' T20 World Cup team, contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund for the fight against coronavirus pandemic. She also separately contributed to the Prime Ministers Relief fund and UP relief fund.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs. 3 crore towards the cause.

Ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom also made contributions towards fight against coronavirus pandemic by releasing an amount of Rs one crore from her MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, she also announced that she was donating her one-month salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Various other sportspersons and organisations have contributed towards funds established for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in India while 29 people have lost their lives.

