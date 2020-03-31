Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakhs to combat COVID-19

By ANI

NEQ DELHI: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Tuesday pledged to donate Rs 45 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 25 lakh to UP CM's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

In addition to this, Sharma also donated Rs 5 lakhs each to Feeding India Organisation and Welfare of Stray Dogs.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Earlier, cricketer Suresh Raina had pledged to donate Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakhs to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

BCCI also decided to donate Rs 51 crores to the PM-Cares Fund.

On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 1251 in India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 101 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.