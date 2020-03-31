STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa's Devon Conway cleared to play for New Zealand

South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway scored 1598 runs at a stellar average of 72.63 in 17 first-class games for Wellington.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway

South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

JOHANNESBURG: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway, who plays for Wellington, will be eligible to play for New Zealand from August 28.

Conway, who left Johannesburg in September 2017 to make a career in New Zealand, has been granted an "exceptional circumstance dispensation" by the ICC, which means he can play in tour games before his August 28 eligibility deadline, leaving him available for selection for New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh, which is scheduled to start on August 12, or for New Zealand A's tour of India, which is set to begin on August 15, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The left-handed batsman scored 1598 runs at a stellar average of 72.63 in 17 first-class games for Wellington. He scored four hundreds, including an unbeaten 327 against Canterbury last October, only the eighth triple-hundred scored in New Zealand.

"It's really awesome to have that solid date, 28th of August, as a reminder to say that you're pretty close," Conway said.

"In saying that, it doesn't guarantee selection. So I am pretty happy to hear about that, but you've just got to keep working hard and hopefully get an opportunity to break into that Black Caps team, which is pretty awesome at the moment - you've got world-class players there, and it won't be easy to get into that team," he added.

However, he might have to wait to make his New Zealand debut as all cricket activities remain suspended across the world due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Devon Conway New Zealand cricket South Africa cricket
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp