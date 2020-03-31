Sportspersons are role models, should be careful of behaviour: Ex-Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad

By IANS

KARACHI: Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad said that young players should avoid being distracted by their lifestyle and the noise around them and focus on their game to find success in their careers.

"Upcoming cricketers shouldn't be concerned about their hairstyles etc and if they do, then movies are the right place for them," he said in a video on Youtube.

"We never used to care how we used to look on the cricket field. But after the match ends, do whatever you want to do. Sportspersons are role models for young kids and they copy whatever their idols do. One should be careful about what kind of example they are setting for the younger fanbase."

Miandad said that whether the player be a batsman or a bowler, improving their game should be their top priority. "They should not throw away their wickets. This chance doesn't come often so they should take their time in the middle and enjoy themselves.

"Same thing goes for bowlers. They should just concentrate on their line and lengths. They should go in the nets alone and practice deliveries. This will mean you are very dedicated to your game."

Miandad, who played 124 Tests and 233 ODIs for Pakistan in a 17-year international career, also said that players should learn to be independent.

"One shouldn't take five people along with him for a session and have everything taken care for him. Also, they shouldn't care about sun, rain or how they appear after practising," said Miandad.