STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ian Chappell picks Virat Kohli over Steve Smith

Chappell was one of the most charismatic Australian leaders of all-time and led them to many-a-famous victories during his time at helm. In total, he played 76 Tests and 16 ODIs for Australia.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell. (Photo | AFP)

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell named his pick between current India captain Virat Kohli and Australia cricketer Steve Smith. With no cricket being played these days due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current stars are engaging on social media to keep themselves busy and entertained.

Chappell was asked to pick one between Smith and Kohli and he told ESPN Cricinfo's Raunak Kapoor on Twitter: "As captain or batsman?"

To this, Kapoor said, "You tell me."

Chappell said: "I'd take Kohli both ways, as captain and batsman."

Despite Smith being his compatriot, Chappell went ahead with Kohli who is widely regarded as the greatest batsmen in the modern era. He also gave him his vote of confidence as captain.

Chappell was one of the most charismatic Australian leaders of all-time and led them to many-a-famous victories during his time at helm. In total, he played 76 Tests and 16 ODIs for Australia.

He was also asked during the session about bowlers he would liked to have captained and he picked former West Indies pacer Malcolm Marshall and former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ian Chappell Raunak Kapoor Steve Smith Virat Kohli
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp