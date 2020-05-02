STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Really hope there are not more leagues than international cricket after pandemic: Ashwin

Ashwin calls himself a "hardened" T20 cricketer but it is the five-day format in which he has tasted maximum success.

Published: 02nd May 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesn't want a post-COVID-19 world that is more conducive for organising T20 leagues at the expense of international cricket.

The fastest Indian to 350 Test wickets, the seasoned spinner said on Saturday he forsees another "purple patch" for him in the traditional format, provided his body holds.

He also outrightly rejected the four-day proposal.

"I really do hope that this (pandemic) does not transpire into something where you have more leagues and not much of international cricket because the borders are closed," Ashwin said during a videocast with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo.

With the COVID-19 pandemic yet to subside, Ashwin doesn't see cricket resuming anytime soon.

"I think we are still some distance away. In terms of the health of world cricket I think it is going to take longer than what people might assume.

"So, that's an imminent possibility, but I don't know what the further future has in store."

He calls himself a "hardened" T20 cricketer but it is the five-day format in which he has tasted maximum success.

And he is far from being done in the game's long form.

"If my body is in great space, I think Test cricket I just have another streak of great purple patch I am looking at."

"I believe I am a hardened professional in T20 cricket, and good at what I do. Wherever I play I will be able to deliver, with the experience that I have got and the courage that I have."

He said the ICC's plans to trim Test cricket by a day doesn't excite him.

"The thought of four-day cricket doesn't really excite me. I am a spinner and if you take a day out, I dont know if it's going to be healthy, you are taking out a very fascinating aspect of the game," Ashwin said.

Asked about Indian cricket, he said, "The current state of Indian cricket is as healthy as it can be. Hope we can pick it up from where we had left once sport resumes."

Ashwin also spoke about his love for operating with the new ball and explained the mechanics involved.

"I like a new ball because of the fizz that I get on it. One of my strengths is to be able to put revs on the hard ball as it responds better to the pitch.

"But I generally like to use the arm ball in first 2 or 3 overs because when you use the arm ball, it challenges both the edges of the batsman and forces him to go across the line which is rendered risky."

The spin ace who has often been seen with the new ball across formats, added, "The others that I use are the floaters that swing, the one that pitches in and goes out or the other one that lands on the seam and gets to go the other way. So these balls become very effective.

"With a new ball I use my middle finger more than the index finger but when I bowl with an older ball, I try and get over the top.

"Sometimes, I don't use index finger to go over the top, it is behind and I still put the revs and that's when the ball actually goes the other way."

He shared his views about the need to be versatile in the T20 format, where the bowlers have little margin for error, and about finger and wrist spinners.

"In a T20 cricket, you need to call yourself a bowler. At times you should be able to bowl a bouncer or a spinner.

"Wrist spin is successful not because it is challenging both edges of the bat but because of its unpredictable nature when bowling length. And this makes wrist spin extremely relevant."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp