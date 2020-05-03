Coronavirus impact: Cricket season likely to be declared null and void in Tamil Nadu

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu, like other states across India, enters Lockdown 3.0 which will see restricted movements till May 17, the chances of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) resuming any of its league matches looks unlikely as of now.

Though the state unit is yet to discuss the issue with the stakeholders, teams believe calling-off the cricket season will be the best option under the circumstances. In that case, there won’t be any winners as it will be considered null and void, an option which many of football leagues in Europe are giving a considerable thought.

TNCA continued with its first-division matches till February 23 and as it stands, all the league fixtures are over with semifinals and final postponed indefinitely. Though the TNCA was optimistic about resuming the league in June, it is understood that those chances are slim given Chennai is among the worst affected cities in the country.

Though the TNCA has the option of declaring the team — Jolly Rovers — which finished top of the 12-team league as winners of Rajah of Palayampatti Shield for First Division, it won’t be possible in Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth division as league stages are not over as yet.

In Second Division, since league stage consists of two groups, it makes things complicated. Moreover since the TNCA banks on school and college grounds in the city — which play host to most of these leagues — are unlikely to open any time soon, the chances of utilising those services remain remote as of now.

Even if it opens in June, the groundstaff will also need time to get the ground back in shape and players also need to be given sufficient time to get back to fitness levels, which make things further complicated for the TNCA.

While organising First Division semifinals and final is possible since they will need not more than a week to host three matches, giving it preferential treatment won’t send a good message to the other leagues.

Tamil Nadu Premier League​ in doubt too

The Tamil Nadu Premier League, which is usually played in the months of July-August, going ahead this season looks unlikely. With restrictions in place with regards to travel, stay and public gatherings, cancelling the TNPL this season looks the best possible solution.

Though there are still two months left for the tournament, officials in the know reckon it will be very difficult to pull-off the season unless the situation improves drastically.